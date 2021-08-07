Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan poster copied from Insta influencer’s viral pic

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s next movie Bell Bottom has been making the headlines since the trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday. Following the successful trailer launch, its first song Marjawan was released on Friday.

While the trailer of the movie has been highly appreciated by the viewers, the poster of its first song is circling under controversy.

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their views on how the concept of the song’s poster has been stolen from an Insta influencer of Sri Lanka.

The song has been shot in Scotland and Akshay and Vaani’s beautiful on-screen chemistry is all set to amaze the audience. Amid the increasing interest for the movie within the viewers after watching the trailer, the song’s poster still faces criticism.

One tweet read, “Copy Master” criticizing the poster, while another tweeted in support saying, “Beautifully shot at some exotic locations, @akhshaykumar looking very handsome and charming in vintage moustache look @Vaaniofficial looking very beautiful.

Beautifully shot at some exotic locations, @akshaykumar Looking very handsome and charming in vintage moustache look @Vaaniofficial Looking very beautiful

Sung by @AseesKaur And @gurnazarchattha pic.twitter.com/nlRnXxTu7k — ..⫷ऊँ⫸ (@AkshaykumarFame) August 6, 2021

Earlier, Baahubali star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde also gave a similar pose for their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam.