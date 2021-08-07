Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan poster copied from Insta influencer’s viral pic

By KalingaTV Bureau
bell bottom song poster
Image credit- KNews

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s next movie Bell Bottom has been making the headlines since the trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday. Following the successful trailer launch, its first song Marjawan was released on Friday.

While the trailer of the movie has been highly appreciated by the viewers, the poster of its first song is circling under controversy.

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their views on how the concept of the song’s poster has been stolen from an Insta influencer of Sri Lanka.

The song has been shot in Scotland and Akshay and Vaani’s beautiful on-screen chemistry is all set to amaze the audience. Amid the increasing interest for the movie within the viewers after watching the trailer, the song’s poster still faces criticism.

One tweet read, “Copy Master” criticizing the poster, while another tweeted in support saying, “Beautifully shot at some exotic locations, @akhshaykumar looking very handsome and charming in vintage moustache look @Vaaniofficial looking very beautiful.

Related News

Is that Lara Dutta? Role of Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’…

‘Bell Bottom’ trailer launch to take place in…

Earlier, Baahubali star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde also gave a similar pose for their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam.

You might also like
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra is one of my closest friend,Kiara refuses relationship with him

Entertainment

Bomb threat at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow along with 3 Mumbai railway stations

Entertainment

OTT game changers

Entertainment

8 biographies of Bollywood stars that show the unknown sides of stardom

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.