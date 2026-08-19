Batwara 1947 crosses ₹30 crore in India on day 5

Advertisement

Mumbai: Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947: 5 Day Box Office Collections.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film continues to put up a strong performance. 5 days from its theatrical run, the film’s box office gross collection surpassed 30 crore mark across India.

On Day 5, the film raked in a net amount of close to 2.25 crore and pushed the film’s India net collection to 30.75 crore in five days of release.

The film had run 6,608 screens across the country on day 5.

Advertisement

Batwara 1947 has an India gross of estimated at around 36.54 crore and an overseas gross estimated at 6.75 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and set around the backdrop of Partition of India, Batwara 1947 has Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol in it and was released on August 14 alongside Awarapan 2.

While Batwara 1947 had collected 30 crore in five days, its weekday collections appear modest compared with its opening weekend collections.