New Delhi: Actress Genelia Deshmukh says her battle with coronavirus was difficult as no digital immersion can kill loneliness.

Asked about her fight with the illness, Genelia told IANS: “I think it has been difficult because no amount of facetime, digital immersion can kill loneliness. I would urge everyone to keep yourselves safe, test early, eat healthy as that is the only way to fight the monster.”

In August, Genelia revealed that she had tested Covid-19 positive, adding that her report came in as negative on Saturday.

“Hi, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God’s grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with,a Genelia wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Genelia also shared that she wants to work with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and says there could be something interesting in the anvil that might make it possible.

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of their debut Bollywood film, “Tujhe Meri Kasam” (2003), and co-starred in films like “Masti” (2004) and “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya” (2012).

Asked what kind of script would bring them together, Genelia told IANS: “It has been a long time. I hope we do get a chance. In fact I am reading something interesting currently.”

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

(IANS)