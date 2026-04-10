Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated on Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday

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Mumbai: The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special birthday message to mark the 31st birthday of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani, creating a striking scene that drew the attention of commuters and passersby.

The lighting brightened the Mumbai skyline and caught the attention of many people in the city.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the early ones to extend their wishes on social media.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message wishing Anant good health and happiness while appreciating his positive contributions. Salman Khan, in a warm post, described Anant as “the most selfless, kindest human” and an inspiration, while also sharing candid moments with him.

In his Instagram post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

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Salman shared a couple of pictures, including a playful snap showing the actor hugging Anant Ambani.”Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were recently present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for a special event. Reportedly, the celebs arrived to attend the lavish birthday party of Anant Ambani.

Celebrations were not limited to Mumbai. Across the country, well-wishers marked the occasion through social initiatives and community gatherings.