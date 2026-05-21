‘Bandar’ trailer out: Bobby Deol plays troubled TV star in Anurag Kashyap crime thriller

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Mumbai : The official trailer of ‘Bandar’, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, was released on Thursday, unveiling a gritty crime-thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The film marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor and is scheduled for a theatrical release across India on June 5.

The trailer introduces Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a fading television superstar struggling with fame, loneliness and a flirtatious public image.

The story takes a dark turn after Samar connects with a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, through a dating app. She later accuses him of rape, blackmail and extortion.

While Samar insists he is innocent and describes the woman as a stalker, the trailer shows him being pulled into a legal battle against what appears to be a deeply corrupt system.

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Apart from Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, ‘Bandar’ also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

‘Bandar’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

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(ANI)