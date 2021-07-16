Balika Vadhu Fame Actress Surekha Sikri Aka Dadisa No More

Mumbai: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri died after suffering from cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai, confirmed her manager. She was 75.

According to sources, she had been unwell for several months and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Prior to that in 2018, she also had a brain stroke following which she fell in the bathroom and hit her head.

“Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” her manager shared on social media.

Surekha Sikri made her debut in 1978, with the film Kissa Kursi Ka, She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

She gained prominence for her performance in the primtetime serial Balika Vadhu where she was popularly known as Dadisa. Her performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho was seen as a career comeback.

She was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film in the Netflix Ghost Stories.