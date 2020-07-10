Bahubali Actor Prabhas To Star Next To Pooja Hegde In ‘Radhe Shyam’

Bahubali Actor Prabhas To Star Next To Pooja Hegde In ‘Radhe Shyam’

Hyderabad: Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film has been titled “Radhe Shyam”.

Prabhas took to Instagram, where he shared the title and the first look of “Radhe Shyam”, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

“This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it”, Prabhas captioned the image, which currently has over 587K likes.

Pooja took to the comment section and wrote: “For all those fans who patiently waited!”

The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year