Prabhas, Pooja's upcoming film titled 'Radhe Shyam'
Image Credit: IANS

Bahubali Actor Prabhas To Star Next To Pooja Hegde In ‘Radhe Shyam’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Hyderabad: Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film has been titled “Radhe Shyam”.

Prabhas took to Instagram, where he shared the title and the first look of “Radhe Shyam”, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

“This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it”, Prabhas captioned the image, which currently has over 587K likes.

Pooja took to the comment section and wrote: “For all those fans who patiently waited!”

The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year

You might also like
Entertainment

Bollywood Celebs To Reveal Secrets On ‘Super Fan’

Entertainment

Dil Bechara title track released, Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you stunned for…

State

Remembering legendary Odia singer Banikantha Nimain Harichandan

Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi recalls first day at shoot with Sushant Singh Rajput

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.