Badshah shares glimpse of his EPIC body transformation

Rapper-singer Badshah, who underwent an epic physical transformation, shared a glimpse of his new physique through an Instagram post on Sunday. In the pic, the musician can be seen posing in the gym.

Badshah’s latest transformation is a motivation for fans. His dedication to his fitness has garnered praise from his followers.

“Ya’ll should work on your pen game though,” he captioned the photo.

Soon after he shared the pic, fans filled the comment section with shocked reactions and applaud his effort.

One user wrote, “Jalebi aur Rabri khane ja raha tha. Ab u turn le liya” and another person commented, “DJ wale Babu mere bady banwado.”

A third comment read, “BADSHAH = BODY SHAH will happen very SOON” and a fourth person joked, “20.ruppe ki pepsi, badshah bhai sexy”