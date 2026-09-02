Badshah and Isha Rikhi unfollow each other on Instagram after divorce announcement

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Mumbai: Indian Rapper Badshah and Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi announced their separation yesterday and now they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. They have also removed posts that showed any connection together.

Their separation comes only five months after their marriage. They got married in a minimal way in March and the outfits for pheras were also not too fancy so it was a secret marriage. The marriage pictures of the couple eventually made their way online after fans speculated about the two getting hitched. The couple apparently dated for several years prior to the wedding.

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Isha has also deleted the cryptic post that she made to keep her feelings out to the public in which she said that she was feeling scared and overwhelmed by the influence, power and resources she believed her husband had. She had said that her silence was not acceptance but a way of coping with the situation. However, she did not name Badshah directly in the post.

The couple have not revealed the reason behind their separation and has said that it is a mutual decision and also requested the public to respect their privacy during this time.

Also Read: Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways five months after marriage