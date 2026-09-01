Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways five months after marriage

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Mumbai: Indian Rapper Badshah and Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi have announced they are parting ways with each other roughly five months after tying the knot.

As per reports, the separated duo made a similar statement regarding their separation on their respective Instagram Stories on Monday. In the statement, Badshah mentioned that the decision to separate was mutual and taken with respect between the two.

The rapper said, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. We would humbly request everyone to respect our privacy.”

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The statement from the couple concluded by informing that they didn’t want further assumptions about the duo to be made, adding that this statement would be the only response from the two.

Badshah and Isha apparently tied the knot in March 2026 in a private, low-key wedding ceremony. The marriage pictures of the couple eventually made their way online after fans speculated about the two getting hitched. The couple apparently dated for several years prior to the wedding.

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