Baba Sehgal rendition of popular bollywood track ‘besharam rang’: Watch viral video

Pathaan’ is rapidly approaching the 500-crore mark in India. The movie is receiving lots of love from the fans across the world. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang have turned into a huge hit since its release. The internet is flooded with various types of posts related to the hit track. The posts range from people recreating the dance number to singing the song with their own twists. Now, Baba Sehgal has also joined in the fun with a unique rendition. His version is rap-style.

The video showcases the rapper performing the song in his distinctive manner. Fans are adoring this new version of Beshram rang.

This enjoyable clip was on his Twitter handle named @OnlyBabaSehgal with the caption,” Besharam Rang – my version. The rights to this song belong to @yrf…I did this for pure entertainment and my love towards the composition and arrangement.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Besharam Rang – my version 🕺 The rights to this song belongs to @yrf I did this for pure entertainment and my love towards the composition and arrangement 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwbtfTiUVA — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) January 31, 2023

Since being shared online, the video was an instant hit. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Sehgal sahab, you haven’t aged at all. Whether it was “Dil Dhadke” all those years ago, or this one!! Share the secrets.” Another commented,” Childhood days when used to pronounce baba sehgal as baba cycle.” A third comment read,” what do u think u r missing from the odr guys like Badshah and new gen rappers due to which we don’t see u in the limelight now..I know u may say diff is nothing!..But love to see u more often in action – love from a true fan…” A fourth wrote,” Bachpan yaad aa gaya. @OnlyBabaSehgal is irreplaceable.”

