Ayushmann’s ‘Doctor G’ gets ‘A’ certification, makers happy as ‘no cuts suggested’

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G’ has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and the filmmakers are happy that no cuts were suggested to the movie.

Doctor G shows Ayushmann portraying the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. It is a journey of an aspiring orthopedic surgeon who instead gets into studying gynecology. Being the only male in a women-dominated department, there begins his humorous struggle to fit in.

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures said: “The movie is bold, high on entertainment, yet subtly breaks stereotypes as one might expect from a true Ayushmann Khurrana film. Despite not having any explicit content, it is a movie for young adults who are exposed to bold yet sensitive and hilarious content and can of course watch it with their families.”

“We are happy there were no cuts suggested and we are able to present the film as is in the theatres, also being under 2 hours, Doctor G will have a refreshing and engaging appeal”

The film’s director Anubhuti Kashyap shared that amidst all the action, thriller, and fantasy-led movies that have been released recently, ‘Doctor G’ is a fun comedy-drama that is clutter-breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience.

“The trailer has been received so well and that is just a glimpse of the comedy and entertainment that’s in store during the film. I am glad the audience will get to watch the film in its entirety that will stay with them for a long time.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14.