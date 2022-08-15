ayushmann khurana
Image credit- IANS

Ayushmann spends day with BSF jawans in Jammu

By IANS 32 0

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spent an entire day with BSF soldiers in Jammu and shared a video detailing his experience.

Ayushmann took to Instagram where he shared a reel showcasing what all he did during the day with the soldiers.

The clips show Ayushmann working out, jogging and playing cricket with the jawans. He later went to the Border Security Force Frontier HQ, Jammu, where he was seen dancing and planting a tree.

The video ends with a message which read: “Happy Independence Day”.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Inspiring stories. Everlasting memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘An Action Hero’ by Aanand L. Rai and ‘Doctor G’, where he is paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

