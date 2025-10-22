Ayushmann offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple after bumper opening of ‘Thamma’

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in gratitude for the mark made by his latest film’s opening.

His sacred visit comes a day after his film ‘Thamma’ delivered a bumper opening at the box office.

Ayushmann was accompanied by ‘Thamma’ producer Amar Kaushik.

Speaking of ‘Thamma’, the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, minted Rs 25.11 crore on its opening day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to Adarsh, the film has performed well across all regions, North, South, East, and West, and has managed to pack theatres with moviegoers. With a long week ahead, ‘Thamma’ is expected to post a strong total for its extended opening weekend.

On receiving a positive response for the film, Ayushmann, in a press note, said, “I’m an entertainer, so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during these big Diwali holidays. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I was always wished to happen in my career.”

He added, “Having carved a niche with my unique, quirky films, I was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring my brand of cinema on Diwali – a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in. Thamma is the tentpole film of my career and I’m fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar’s film release. Today, I have gone to theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!”

Created under Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann’s character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika’s character, leading to a “bloody love story” full of twists.

(Source: ANI)