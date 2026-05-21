Ayushmann Khurrana performs ‘Dil Waale Chor’ on Indian Idol, says “same stage which once rejected me”

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Mumbai : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the Indian Idol stage recently, years after he was once rejected from the same platform during his struggling days.

The actor-singer performed the extended version of ‘Dil Waale Chor (Reprise)’ from ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ on the show. His performance turned emotional as he called it a full-circle moment in his journey.

Ayushmann also shared the video of his performance on social media and wrote, “This is the extended version of Dil Waale Chor (Reprise), which I performed at Indian Idol. The same stage that once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film.”

The episode also had veteran actor Helen as the special guest. Ayushmann’s performance received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

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Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has sung the original version of ‘Dil Waale Chor’ with Aditya Rikhari, was also seen enjoying the performance. She smiled and clapped as Ayushmann sang his version of the song.

Directed by Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios.

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(ANI)