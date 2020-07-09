Ayushmann Khurrana: It was great to shoot again after so many months

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has returned to the sets for an advertisement in Chandigarh, finds it great to be back in action.

“It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing,” Ayushmann said.

“Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work.”

The actor says he had a great time shooting in Chandigarh, his hometown.

“I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely at ease,” he added.

Ayushmann is in Chandigarh with his family to spend time with his parents. The actor recently shared that the Khurranas have purchased a new family home.

The Khurrana family — parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira, and Aparshakti and his wife Akriti — bought a house in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s digital release, “Gulabo Sitabo”, scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

(Inputs from IANS)