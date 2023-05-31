Ayan Mukerji remembers ‘second child’ ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ as it clocks 10 years

Mumbai: Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, who delivered the blockbuster hit ‘Brahmastra, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second film �Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which clocked a decade since its release on Wednesday.

The director took to his Instagram to reminisce about the film as he shared a video with bits from the film interspersed with visuals of him talking and his voice-over telling the viewers what the film means to him.

He also shared a long note along with the video as he wrote, “�YJHD’ – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that. Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough�!)”.

He further mentioned, “But when I’m older and wiser – I think I will watch the movie at least once a year – because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life – is forever captured in this movie. In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me� and I’m thinking they will say something about �Brahmastra’, and then they started talking about �YJHD'”.

The film, which boasts of a blockbuster original soundtrack by Pritam, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani� and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years ! Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago� and it brought back all kinds of memories for me ! Yup”, he added.