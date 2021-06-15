Bangalore: Award-winning Kannada actor Vijay Kumar Basavarajaiah, known by his stage name Sanchari Vijay died in a road accident at age 38. He had sustained serious injuries on Saturday, June 12. He was then moved to Apollo hospital in the city and was kept under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to reports, Vijay met with a motorcycle accident at around 11:45 p.m. (IST) on 12 June in Bangalore. It was when he was on his way back home from his friend’s place. Vijay had suffered from drastic brain injuries from the accident and was declared dead at 3:34 a.m (IST) on 14th June.

On Monday, he was declared brain-dead and his family had decided to donate his organs. However, later in the day, he was showing signs of brain failure, as per the medical bulletin issued by the hospital.



The foundation run by Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Ashwath Narayan has taken care of Sanchari Vijay’s medical expenses, the press release from Dr. Ashwath Narayan’s office says.



People had paid their last respects to actor Sanchari Vijay at Ravindra Kala Kshethra. His mortal remains will then be taken to his hometown and last rites will be performed later, ANI tweeted.



Sanchari Vijay was such a brilliant actor. He was well known for his work in Kannada cinema. He has also been seen in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. He had debuted his career as a stage actor. Vijay later stepped into the film industry with the film Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. Some of his filmographies from Kannada movies are- Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, and Varthamana to name a few.