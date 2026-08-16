Awarapan 2 box office: Emraan Hashmi starrer earns Rs 56 crore in two days

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Mumbai: Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi has opened on a very good note at the Indian box office as it has earned Rs 56 crore nett approximately in just two days in India.

The sequel opened on a decent note on Friday as it earned approximately Rs 22.50 crore nett.

Collections are all set to witness a spike as the film has garnered nearly Rs 33.50 crore on Saturday. It seems like the Independence Day holiday effect is playing its part quite well.

Within two days of release, the film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India and Sunday’s collection will be very important to seal its opening weekend’s performance.

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Looking at the current trend, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is expected to end its 3-day opening weekend with a good number and if it maintains the momentum, the film will be nearing the Rs 80-crore mark by the end of Sunday.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 romantic action drama Awarapan which may have performed decently at the box office initially.

It is to be seen how well Awarapan 2 performs on Sunday and over the week.