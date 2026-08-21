Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses 161.67 Crores

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Mumbai: The Emraan Hashmi starrer “Awarapan 2” has wrapped its first week in cinemas with a massive worldwide collection of 161.67 Crores.

According to reports, the movie collection stands 113.50 Crores on Day 7 and saw about 11.10 percent collection fall from previous day while the overseas collection was over 1 crore giving a total overseas collection of 26.30 Crores.

Awarapan 2 recorded over 10,832 shows across India on Day 7 giving a total occupancy of about 15.25 percent and the movie has added over 1800 shows and it has got more shows now than opening day.

On its first day, the movie opened up with collection of Rs 22.0 Crores.

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Subsequently on Saturday, Day 2 it got Rs 33.75 Crores, On Day 3, Sunday 26.0 Crores, Day 4 Monday 9.0 Crores and finally Rs 9.25 Crores on Tuesday. Then the film collected 6.75 Cr on Wednesday and Rs 6.0 Cr on Day 7.

The movie got an advantage in its release with another movie of Emraan Hashmi named Batwara 1947 in relation that is also set in 1947 and directed by Sandeep Unniyal, it was released simultaneously.

Emraan Hashmi had further confessed the remake for sequel for this critically acclaimed movie and during the interaction with fans: “Hopefully Awarapan 3, soon”.