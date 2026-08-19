Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

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Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 holds the box office record and has crossed the 100 crore mark in India within 5 days of its release in theatres.

The movie that released on August 14 has maintained its strong run even after the weekend at the box office.

As per reports, Awarapan 2’s opening on Friday was Rs 22 crore. Saturday witnessed a huge jump with Rs 33.75 crore to the film and Sunday brought in Rs 26 crore.

The movie dropped in collections post weekend with Monday’s box office earnings being Rs 9.25 crore. But on Tuesday, which is day 5 of its run, the movie’s box office earnings went up to Rs 9.75 crore.

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The total India net collection now stands at Rs 100.75 crore whereas the India gross collection at is hovering around Rs 120 crore and worldwide gross at Rs 144.13 crore, added reports.

This achievement also becomes a career milestone for the actor as Awarapan 2 is his first movie as a solo lead to collect 100 crore.

With a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the movie has successfully earned a net profit of Rs 60 crore and a 122 percent return on investment within its 5 days of release.