Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi film close to 100 crore mark

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Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 box office falls on day four, movie collected around 9.25 crore on Monday in India.

The movie till today stands at net worth 91 crore in India in 4 days, just few crores away from hitting 100 crores milestone.

On day 3, Saturday showed a surge due to the holiday of independence day with the movie bagging in as much as ₹33.75 crore net, as per sources.

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Awarapan had collected 26 crore on day 2 Sunday.

Awarapan2 is left with 9 crore to make its first 100 crore hit at the Indian box office. It depends on the collection of the Tuesday how fast will it make the hit.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 romantic action drama Awarapan which may have performed decently at the box office initially.