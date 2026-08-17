Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi film ends opening weekend with ₹81.75 crore

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Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 had a huge opening weekend in the Indian box office as it managed to mint approximately ₹81.75 crore net in just three days.

The film released on 14th August and had a massive opening day collection of ₹22 crore net.

However, Saturday showed a surge due to the holiday of independence day with the movie bagging in as much as ₹33.75 crore net, as per sources.

The collection dropped by around 23% on Sunday but managed to get ₹26.25 crore net as per the source from about 9401 shows all over India in one day to complete its three-day box office collection as ₹81.75 crore.

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Competition from the movie Batwara 1947 directed by Sharique Minhaj failed to outperform Emraan Hashmi starrer.

The opening weekend for Awarapan 2 is strong and with this start the movie seems like a promising start for Emraan Hashmi.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and the movie, which also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, is produced by Vishesh Bhatt.