Australian Artist Grace Lillian Lee Showcases Cultural Connections at India Art Fair 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: Australian First Nations artist, designer and cultural advocate Grace Lillian Lee is presenting her work in India at the India Art Fair 2026, bringing Indigenous Australian perspectives on heritage, sustainability and identity to one of South Asia’s most influential art platforms.

The 17th edition of the India Art Fair is being held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 5 to 8, 2026.

The fair, regarded as the premier showcase for modern and contemporary art in South Asia, will feature 133 exhibitors, including galleries, institutions and a dedicated Design section.

Speaking on the occasion, Lee, founder and chairperson of First Nations Fashion and Design (FNFD), highlighted the shared cultural values that connect Indigenous Australian and Indian traditions.

“There are many synergies between our purpose and the reason why we celebrate our culture through weaving and fashion and see it as a bigger purpose to support,” she said to ANI.

The High Commissioner of Australia to India, Philip Green, welcomed Lee’s participation at the fair, noting the significance of her work in a cross-cultural context.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to have Grace Lillian Lee, who is an Australian artist in this year’s Indian Art Fair. She has brought that tradition together with modern fabric and artistic creation from Australia to produce a wonderful set of wearable art, which is on display this week at the Indian Art Fair,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Lee also shared moments from her visit to India on Instagram, offering insights into a recent public conversation in New Delhi.

She wrote about being “in conversation with Sanjay, the founder of Raw Mango,” at his boutique, alongside High Commissioner Green.

Reflecting on her experiences of India’s textile and craft traditions, Lee described them as “vast, layered, and deeply fascinating,” while noting a shared respect for cultural identity, heritage and storytelling.

(ANI)

Also Read: Nick Jonas Shares Daughter Malti Was Resuscitated Following Premature Birth