Audio of Odia movie ‘Boura Hatabaksha’ released: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Audio of upcoming Odia film ‘Boura Hatabaksa’ (Hand box of mother) was released at a Hotel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Chairosana Film Productions movie and Sanjay Das Presentation’s ‘Boura Hatabaksa’ is directed by Narayan Pati.

Music of the film has been scored by Khiti Prakash Mahapatra while the lyrics have been written by Devdas Chhotray and Managobinda Barik. The story has been written by Arati Pattajoshi.

The guests who were present during the music release were BL Agrawal, vice chairman of Indian Film Federation, Ranjan Kumar Das, Director of Culture Department, Hindustani classical singer Debendra Satpathy, singer Susmita Das, music director Khiti Prakash Mahapatra, Producer Sanjay Das, Director Narayan Pati, media creative head Pranay Jethy among others.

The film is all about the tale of a mother and his son’s true relationship. It also dwells upon a mother’s sacrifice for his children.

Lopamudra Mishra will be seen portraying the role of the mother in the film. She will be seen in a leading role for the first time in this film. Other key roles in the movie have been played by Rajesh Panda, Sushree Sabita Palei and others. The movie will be released soon in cinema halls, said the producers.