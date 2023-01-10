Audio of new Odia movie ‘Delivery Boy’ launched

Bhubaneswar: The audio of a new Odia movie ‘Delivery Boy’ was released at the Utkal Galleria Mall here Tuesday. On the occasion, the cast and crew of the movie including actor Buddhaditya Mohanty, Shailendra , Suryamayee, Priyambada, director Ashwini Tripathy, MO College chairman and actor Akash Das Nayak were present.

The story of the movie revolves around a delivery boy and his struggles that he faces regularly while delivering products to his clients.

In the movie, actors Buddhaditya, Shailendra, Suryamayee and Priyambada play key roles. The movie was produced by JRM (Infyson Entertainment). The music has been scored by Baidyanath Dash.

The movie promotion will be done in a creative way at several malls across the state, said Pranay Jethy, creative head of the movie. The music of the movie can be heard at Amara Muzic YouTube channel.