Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Decorations at Khandala house begins

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on January 23. It seems that the celebrity couple has already begun their wedding preparations.

In a video posted on Instagram by the Paparazzo account, a large pandal can be seen in the area of their Khandala home. The pandal was dressed in yellow and white in the video. The pandal also had a few employees working there.

Even though the families of KL Rahul and Athiya are keeping quiet about the wedding’s specifics, neither family has issued an official statement. According to a source, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding will last three days and take place on January 23. It should come as no surprise that the names of the guests will be kept secret, but the sources say that the list includes prominent figures in the industry. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Additionally, according to reports, the couple’s families are “super excited” to watch the wedding.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have already turned the town red with their mushy photos. On Athiya’s birthday, the cricketer posted a romantic photo to his Instagram handle, wishing his ladylove and announcing that they were now officially together.