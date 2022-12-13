Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding date finalised? Deets here

Actress Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul have decided to take their relationship to the next level. It has been disclosed that the two will tie the knot in January next year, looks like we have a final date now.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding events will take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. Further, it is said that it is going to be a grand South-Indian wedding with all the rituals like mehendi, sangeet, and many more. The event will take place at Sunil’s luxurious Khandala house, “Jahaan,” in the presence of close friends and family only.

If the reports are to be believed, then the couple will send invitations by the end of December.

The rumours of their marriage has hit the headlines several times before. Following this, it was reported that BCCI approved Rahul’s week-long leave in the month of January. Prior to this, another report by Pinkvilla, claimed that the bride and groom-to-be have also finalized their wedding outfits.

Actor Suniel Shetty also confirmed to the media that the wedding would be soon. Further, he added, only Athiya and KL Rahul could decide upon a mutual wedding date once they were free from their professional engagements. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met through a common friend, following which they started seeing each other more often and fell in love. They have been dating each other for almost three years now, and last year, the duo made their relationship official on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.

Meanwhile, fans are very excited to see pictures of the various events that will be held at the wedding.