Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married at Suniel Shetty’s Bunglow at Khandala: Deets here

Actress Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul are set to marry later this month. There has been a lot of talk about their relationship and upcoming wedding, but while we have yet to receive a confirmation on the dates, we can safely say that the wedding will take place after 20th of January.

According to the sources, the wedding vows will be exchanged at Suniel Shetty’s opulent bungalow in Khandala. Those who have seen glimpses of the property in previous media and social coverage can attest that Suniel Shetty’s home in the hills is nothing less than a resort. It will be an ideal location for KL Rahul and Athiya’s wedding.

Athiya’s wedding will most likely be a private affair. The event is expected to attract prominent names from the worlds of cricket and Bollywood, as well as some business friends of the Shetty’s.

While the wedding will take place for close family members, KL Rahul’s family and Suniel Shetty have planned a grand reception for people from Bollywood, sports, and business in April.

More information about the Khandala wedding and reception is awaited.

