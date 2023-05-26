Asur trailer out: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti on a hunt to catch the serial killer

The most awaited TV series ‘Asur’ is all set to return with its second installment on June 1. The 2020 hit series earned a lot of praise for its intriguing plot and the cast’s amazing acting. The first season ended with a cliffhanger and it raised the anticipation among the audience as they were left pondering over the fate of the killer and the horror games that followed.

Now, the trailer for the second season has been released, and it shows Arshad as cop Dhananjay Rajput, and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair, trying their best to stop the Asur and save the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Season 2 chronicles the rise of the dark side and continues the high-octane CBI chase to hunt down the serial killer. The mythological crime thriller shot amid the mystical picturesque of Varanasi is sure to win hearts all over again.

The wait is finally over for the fans as the series will soon hit the streaming platform Jio Cinema on June 1 this year.