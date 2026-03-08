Aspirants Season 3 to Premiere on Prime Video on March 13

Advertisement

New Delhi : The much-awaited third season of the popular UPSC-themed drama Aspirants is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2026. The series, which has gained a massive fan following among young audiences, continues to explore the intense journey of students preparing for the prestigious Union Public Service Commission examination.

The new season will once again focus on the emotional and personal struggles faced by aspirants in Delhi as they balance ambition, pressure, friendships, and life-changing decisions while chasing their dream of becoming civil servants.

Season 3 is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and features performances by Amit Behl, Tengam Celine, and Ajoy Chakraborty. Their portrayals aim to capture the realism of student life and the emotional toll of preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive exams.

Advertisement

The show has earned widespread appreciation for its relatable storytelling and strong character arcs. With an impressive IMDb rating of 9.1, Aspirants has often been compared with other acclaimed Indian web series such as Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory, all known for portraying everyday struggles and aspirations of young Indians.

With high expectations from fans, the upcoming season is expected to dive deeper into the challenges, sacrifices, and bonds formed during the UPSC preparation journey.