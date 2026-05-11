Ashu Reddy mourns passing of “best friend, family” Bharath Kanth in road accident, calls it “personal loss”

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Telangana : Bigg Boss Telugu fame actress Ashu Reddy is mourning the passing of her “best friend”, Telugu actor Bharath Kanth, who passed away in a road accident.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashu Reddy shared a montage of pictures with the late actor and penned down an emotional message.

“This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath,” she wrote.

Bharath Kanth and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to Adibatla Police, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR.”

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“We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter,” the Adibatla Police added.

The identity of the second deceased person has not been officially disclosed so far.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Bharath Kanth’s most notable works included the 2021 film ‘Gramam’ and the 2024 film ‘Tenant’, where he played a lead role.

He also appeared in web series such as ‘Geethanjali’ and ‘Parvathi Parameshwarlu’.

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(ANI)