Asha Bhosle’s final film song released on her birth anniversary

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Mumbai: The last feature film song of legendary singer Asha Bhosle titled ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ has been released today, which marks as her 93rd birth anniversary.

As per reports, Asha ji recorded the song in the late months of 2023 for the Harish Vyas directed movie ‘Om Ka Hari’ featuring Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan.

Om Ka Hari is all set for release in theatres on September 18, 2026, added reports.

The song has been released on Youtube by the makers of the film. The music video includes bits of Asha Bhosle recording the song in the studio.

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‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ has been composed by Rajieve Sarang and written by Pradeep Sharma Khusro.

A short clip also featured in the song’s music video in which Asha Bhosle shares why she sang the song.

Asha Bhosle passed away on 12th April 2026 at the age of 92 leaving the Indian music industry mourning.