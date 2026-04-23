Aryan Khan shows off rare, playful side in ‘joota churai’ ritual at wedding

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Mumbai: ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ director, Aryan Khan, has once again found himself in the spotlight after videos from what appears to be a friend’s wedding have surfaced online, showing him taking part in the ‘joota churai’ ritual.

The visuals, now going viral on social media, capture Aryan in a candid mood, offering a rare glimpse of his playful side.

With noticeable enthusiasm, Aryan Khan not only participates in the stealing of the groom’s shoe but also swiftly moves to dodge others and runs away, marked by laughter and friendly chasing.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the event planner, Zesst Events and Wedding.

“An afternoon that turned into a full-blown battle of love, laughter & a whole bit of chaos. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a memory in the making,” the caption read.

On the work front for Aryan Khan, he has gradually stepped into the film industry, making his directorial debut with Netflix’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

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‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry.

The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It streamed on Netflix.

The show explores power dynamics within the Hindi film industry and highlights the struggles of outsiders trying to remain relevant.

(Source: ANI)