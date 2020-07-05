Arshad Warsi asks fans to buy his paintings to pay his inflated electric bill

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to social media complaining about receiving an exorbitant electricity bill but then later shared that his problem was solved.

Arshad, in a tweet, had shared that that Rs 1,03,564 was debited from his account on July 5 for the electricity bill. He then shared a news article about his paintings and asked everyone to buy it.

He had tweeted: “People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill.”

Later on Sunday, Arshad shared that he got a quick response from the electricity company and that his problem was solved.

“And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them…. thank you,” he wrote.

This is not the first time an actor has received such a high electricity bill.

Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Dino Morea, and Kamya Punjab among many others have alleged receiving an inflated electricity bill for the month of June.

Not just Bollywood names, but residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown.

(Inputs from IANS)