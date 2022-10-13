Armaan Malik nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Chennai: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has had a terrific year so far doing career-defining projects such as the feature on Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ and ‘Memu Aagamu’ with Allu Arjun, seems all set to close the year on a high with his latest English single ‘You’ earning him his second MTV EMA nomination for ‘Best India Act’.

His first International single, ‘Control’, won him the MTV EMA in 2020 and marked a major milestone in the journey of taking his music from India to the world.

Talking about this honour, Armaan says, “I am elated to earn yet another nomination at the prestigious MTV EMAs for my English single, ‘You’!

“Last time, I’d won the award for my debut single ‘Control’ and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family and the country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me, this is a big moment for all of us.”

Public voting for award categories is now live on the MTV EMAs website: https://armaan.lnk.to/voteAM4EMA

The awards ceremony celebrating global artists will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.

