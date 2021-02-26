Arjun Kapoor launches teaser of ‘Muddy’, touted as India’s first feature film on mud racing

By WCE 5
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor was among celebrities from Bollywood, as well as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, who on Friday virtually launched the teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual film, Muddy, touted as India’s first feature film on mud racing.

Arjun took to Instagram to launch the teaser. “Launching#MuddyMovie Official Teaser, Watch it on YouTube @ PK7 Creations Channel,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)


The teaser was also launched virtually by Malayalam actors Fahad Faasil and Unni Mukundan, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Kannada actor Dr. Sivaraj Kumar.

The film, directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week when he released the motion potion on February 20.

Actors Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film and Harish Peradi, IM Vijayan and Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles.

Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

(IANS)

Video credit: PK7 Creations

You might also like
Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Open Up About Receiving Rape Threat, Shares…

Entertainment

Mumbai Saga Official Trailer Out: John Abraham And Emraan Hasmi Starrer Gangster…

Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Was Itching For Elaborate Action Sequence Says Ranveer

Entertainment

Mumbai Police Summons Actor Hrithik Roshan For Exchange Of Emails With Kangana Ranaut

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.