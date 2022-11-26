Arijit Singh Pune concert ticket prices sore to 16 lakh, fans upset

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh will be performing in a concert at The Mills in Pune in January next year. Ahead of the event, the prices of the tickets have gone so high that it has left the fans in shock. Although the prices start at Rs 999 in the Early Bird section-a standing area, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena has gone up to a whopping Rs 16 lakh. The lounge 1 can accommodate around 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. Reportedly, there would be unlimited food and premium liquor at the VIP lounge. Apart from that, starters, main course and dessert will also served to the attendees.

Next is premium lounges 2, 3 and 4 which costs up to Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh; and hold seats up to 40, 30 and 30 seats respectively. Meanwhile, the singer’s fans have been despairing. They took to the social media to address their unhappiness. One person wrote in a tweet, “I love Arijit Singh but I won’t be spending so much.”

i love arijit singh but i won’t be spending so much😭 pic.twitter.com/kYdfNq2po8 — sh // sarah’s day ❤️ (@midnightmmry) November 24, 2022

Here’s how others reacted:

I hope this is a glitch because otherwise I need to know why the jump is 9000 to 1000000? Sabyasachi lehenga as merch? https://t.co/P56nvH0Py4 — rahul is a cheatah mitr (@loranges2) November 24, 2022

let me tell u, songs sound nice when are heard in headphones, alone in peace https://t.co/AxT5WRaBSl — BANJARA (@malang_aryan) November 24, 2022

