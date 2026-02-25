Arijit clarifies retirement decision says unreleased songs will keep on releasing

Advertisement

Hyderabad: After Arijit surprised fans with his retirement announcement, Arijit Singh has clarified why his songs will continue to release in the coming months. Earlier this year, the Sajni singer revealed that he would no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist, leaving millions of admirers shocked and emotional. Many were left wondering what would happen to his upcoming tracks. Arijit has now addressed those concerns.

On Tuesday, the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message for his listeners. He explained that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he still has several unfinished songs that need to be completed. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their constant support and kindness, adding that the list of pending songs is still long and will take time to finish.

Arijit said these songs will continue to release gradually until all of them are completed, possibly throughout this year and even extending into the next. He also urged fans not to get involved in arguments or feel the need to repeatedly defend his decision, advising them instead to remain peaceful and focus on their own lives.

Earlier, in a New Year message, Arijit had announced that he would not be taking up any new playback assignments. He described it as the end of a wonderful journey and shared that there were multiple reasons behind his decision, adding that he had been considering the move for a long time before finally finding the courage to act on it.

One of the reasons, he admitted, was that he tends to get bored quickly and now feels the need to explore other forms of music to stay creatively fulfilled. At the same time, he made it clear that he is not quitting music altogether and remains excited to see new singers rise and inspire him.