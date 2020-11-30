Mumbai: The Deol family announced their new film, Apne 2, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday. The film brings together the three generations of the family, Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

Announcing the same, Sunny Deol tweeted from his verified account: “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Deepak Mukut, the film is expected to go on floors in March and release around Diwali next year.

Sharing a photo with the director and producer, Bobby Deol tweeted: “Back with @Anilsharma_dir to be produced by @DeepakMukut … #Apne2 in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

Director Anil Sharma shared: “I’m fortunate and thrilled to be working with 3 generations of Deols! @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol #karandeol in #APNE2 Looking forward to start shoot in March, and celebrate Diwali 2021 Aapno ke sath in cinemas. Intizar [email protected] @SohamRockstrEnt.”

The family drama Apne, starring Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby Deol, was a hit upon release in 2007. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty.

Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby were last seen together in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which released in 2018, while Sunny launched his son Karan Deol last year in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.