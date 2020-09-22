Anushka Shetty Nishabdham trailer
Anushka Shetty’s upcoming movie ‘Nishabdham’ trailer released

By KalingaTV Bureau

Hyderabad : Tollywood actor Anushka Shetty’s upcoming movie ‘Nishabdham’ trailer was unveiled on Monday. In the trailer, Anushka can be seen acting as a mute lady.

The trailer shows that a young lady goes missing after her engagement and Anushka is her best friend and knows what happened that day but she is unable to reveal the details as she is a mute person.

The police tries to solve this mystery which occurs at a haunted house but they don’t find any clue.

A painting and the haunted house have deep connection with the missing case.

The movie is written and directed by Hemant Madhukar, starred by Madhavan, Anjali, Subbaraju Shalini, Pandey Srinivas and Avasarala. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen has played a key role in the film.

‘Nishabdham’ will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on  October 2nd in Telugu , Tamil and Hindi languages.

The original Telugu movie will also be released in Tamil as Silence. And it will also be available in Malayalam.

 

