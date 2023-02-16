Anushka: Aditya Chopra told me not to tell my parents about ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma to not tell her parents about her debut film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the docu-series ‘The Romantics’, actress Anushka reveals how Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In addition, the actress recalled that she was only 19 when she signed on for this project.

Anushka reveals laughing, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent’. I said, “Huh?”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in ‘The Romantics’.

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

(Inputs from IANS)