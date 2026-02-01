Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy” finally coming to India after global acclaim

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap and his much-hyped neo-noir crime thriller “Kennedy,” first seen in the Midnight Screenings section of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and earning seven-minute standing ovations across the globe, is finally coming to the Indian audiences. Despite years of hailing across the world at film festivals, “Kennedy” had not gotten a standard theatrical release in India in almost three years.

The film toured to numerous international film festivals such as the Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchâtel Festival (Switzerland), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, Fantastic Fest (USA), Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and Kolkata International Film Festival.

The film is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Rahul Bhat as the titular character Uday Shetty (also known as Kennedy) alongside Sunny Leone. It was also screened during the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, during which it was watched by the Indian viewers, who praised the performance.

Although the film passed through the certification of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it failed to get the domestic theatrical release as a result of industry, distribution, and studio factors. That long silence held back a lot of Indian moviegoers even after the festival screenings were generally publicized.

“Kennedy” is now set to have a direct-to-OTT release on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026, which provides Indian viewers with the first official opportunity to view the movie. Kashyap shared the announcement on Instagram, posting the teaser of the film and reminiscing about how the film had made it through the festival circuit to being released on the home front.

It tells the tale of a formerly corrupt police department insomniac, assumed dead, who works in the backdrop of a corrupt system, trying to deal with personal guilt and ethical uncertainty. His life is shaken by the appearance of mysterious Charlie (played by Sunny Leone), and it sets the story into the whirlwind of violence, identity, and redemption.

The news about the long-awaited release has been received with both cheers and criticism by both fans and critics, particularly following the years of buzz and hype about the festival. The direct-to-digital approach is a huge milestone in the history of Indian independent cinema, where a critically acclaimed foreign title is able to find its target at home.

Watch teaser here:

