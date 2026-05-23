Anupam Kher receives double standing ovations for ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’ in Delhi show

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New Delhi : Actor Anupam Kher has celebrated a major milestone in his ongoing theatre journey after receiving back-to-back standing ovations for his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’ in Delhi.

Sharing the update on social media, Kher expressed gratitude to audiences in the capital after the production opened to packed houses at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium.

“Two different shows. Two completely different audiences. But one unanimous standing ovation!” Kher wrote.

Reflecting on the opening day response, the actor said the performances created a memorable emotional connection with the audience.

“Delighted to share that yesterday we performed to two packed houses for ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’. The laughter, the silence, the emotions and finally the love from the audience made it a night to remember,” he wrote

Kher also confirmed that the play’s Delhi run is continuing with multiple performances over the weekend.

“And the journey continues… Today and tomorrow we again have two shows each!” he wrote.

The actor further spoke about the unique experience of live theatre and the impact of audience appreciation on performers.

“There is no bigger joy for an actor and a theatre team than hearing applause echo through the auditorium and feeling the audience connect with your effort, honesty and emotions,” he added.

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Concluding his message, Kher thanked Delhi audiences for their warmth and support.

“Thank you Delhi for your warmth, your love and your standing ovations. You have made us very happy. Jai Ho!,” he wrote.

The production stars Kher alongside acclaimed actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire.

The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut.

Lyrics for the production have been penned by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the play.

The production has also earned praise from members of the film and theatre fraternity. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit described Kher as a “rockstar,” while actor Parvin Dabas called the play “entertaining and emotional.”

On the professional front, Kher is currently promoting ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’, which recently opened at Mumbai’s NCPA Tata Theatre.

The actor was also recently honoured at the UK International Film Festival Flame Awards 2026, where he received the Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Calorie.

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(ANI)