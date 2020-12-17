anup jalota sathya sai baba
Anup Jalota Photo: IANS

Anup Jalota to play Satya Sai Baba in biopic: In pics

By WCE 5

Mumbai: Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

Photo: IANS

“I met Satya Sai Baba with my father 55 years back. We sang bhajans at that time. Satya Sai Baba used to call me ‘Chhota Sai’. And now after so many years I am playing the role of Satya Sai Baba ji. I am blessed,” Jalota said.

Photo: IANS

The untitled biographical film will be directed by Vicky Ranawat, and also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan.

Photo: IANS

With music by Bappa Lahiri, the Satya Sai Baba biopic is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021.

Photo IANS

Talking about the film previously, Jalota had shared: “I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge.”

Photo: IANS
