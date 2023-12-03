Animal roars at Box Office: Surpasses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide in just two days

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film, “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stormed the global box office, grossing an impressive Rs 230 crore plus in just two days since its release on December 1.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the remarkable news on X (formerly Twiter) today, stating, “In two days, Animal has grossed a huge Rs 230 crore plus at the WW (worldwide) box office.” The movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside powerhouse performers Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to captivate audiences globally.

Notable, “Animal” made history on its opening day be delivering the biggest non-holiday release for a Hindi film. The worldwide box office collection on day one stood at Rs 116 crore, with a substantial Rs 66 crore net in India alone. The film’s two-day total in India has now reached over Rs 129 crore.

Ramesh Bala also reported the film’s impressive performance in North America, where “Animal” is approaching the significant milestone of $5 million, with a current gross of $4.5 million (approximately Rs 37.5 crore).

The revenge drama, exploring the toxic relationship between a father and son, has been met with widespread acclaim. The emotionally charged performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have resonated with audiences, contributing to the film’s phenomenal success.

“Animal” had initially been slated for release on August 11, 2023, but the makers opted for a December 1 release, strategically avoiding clashes with other major releases. Despite competition from other films, including Vicky Kaushal’s “Sam Bahadur,” “Animal” continues to dominate the box office, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.