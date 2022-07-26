Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pics from Pataudi Palace leaked

By WCE 8
ranbir kapoor animal leaked picture
Image credit- Instagram/anamkhanmakeup

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy’s directorial ‘Animal.’ The ongoing project is taking place at the Pataudi Palace. This movie marks both of the actor’s very first on-screen collaborations.

Now, leaked pictures from the sets of Animal are breaking the Internet. In the stills, Ranbir, Anil, and other cast and crew of the film can be seen together at outdoors of the Pataudi Palace in Delhi. The duo looks dapper as they sport a clean shaved look.

While Anil Kapoor was donned in a full-sleeved black shirt and black trousers, Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted in a turtle-neck black full-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers. However, the latter adds quirkiness to the pic by holding a food bowl in his hand.

The viral post was shared on Instagram by the film’s make-up artist with the handle @anamkhanmakeup.

Take a look:

Image credit- Instagram/anamkhanmakeup

Apart from Ranbir and Anil, the family crime-drama also stars South actress Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film has landed on October 2, 2022 release day.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor surprises wife Alia Bhatt at airport, actress hugs him in joy

You might also like
Entertainment

Alia, Ranveer dance on ‘Channa Mereya’ on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem…

Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer gets 172 mn views in 24 hours

State

Prakruti-Babushaan controversy: Actress’ mother shares pics from family lunch

Nation

Ranveer Singh faces legal issue for posing nude in latest photoshoot

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.