Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pics from Pataudi Palace leaked

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy’s directorial ‘Animal.’ The ongoing project is taking place at the Pataudi Palace. This movie marks both of the actor’s very first on-screen collaborations.

Now, leaked pictures from the sets of Animal are breaking the Internet. In the stills, Ranbir, Anil, and other cast and crew of the film can be seen together at outdoors of the Pataudi Palace in Delhi. The duo looks dapper as they sport a clean shaved look.

While Anil Kapoor was donned in a full-sleeved black shirt and black trousers, Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted in a turtle-neck black full-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers. However, the latter adds quirkiness to the pic by holding a food bowl in his hand.

The viral post was shared on Instagram by the film’s make-up artist with the handle @anamkhanmakeup.

Take a look:

Apart from Ranbir and Anil, the family crime-drama also stars South actress Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film has landed on October 2, 2022 release day.