Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

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Los Angeles: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has officially removed “Pitt” from her last name, becoming the third child of the former couple to legally drop their father’s surname, according to People.

According to court filings reviewed by People, a California judge approved the 21-year-old’s name change petition on Monday, September 28, allowing her to be officially known as “Zahara Marley Jolie” instead of “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt”. The petition was approved without any objections.

Zahara had filed a request to remove “Pitt” from her surname on June 9, with the filing dated April 28. Days earlier, her elder brother Maddox had also submitted a similar petition.

Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie, 51, share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalised their divorce in December 2024, according to People.

Maddox’s name change from “Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt” to “Maddox Chivan Jolie” was made official on September 14, according to public court records.

Zahara’s move follows Shiloh, who filed to remove Pitt from her last name after turning 18 in 2024. Their daughter Vivienne also filed a petition on her 18th birthday in July to change her name from “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt” to “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie”. Her hearing is scheduled for November 2.

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The name changes come amid reports of strained relations between Pitt and some of his children following the couple’s highly publicised separation. In 2016, Pitt was investigated over allegations of child abuse after an incident on a private plane involving his family. The FBI later cleared Pitt, while the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded its investigation without findings of abuse, according to People.

A source close to Pitt earlier told People in July 2024 that the actor had “virtually no contact” with his adult children but continued visitation with his younger children at the time.

Earlier this month, another source told People that “there’s very little communication right now” between Pitt and his children, describing the situation as “a tragedy.”

“This is the result of a prolonged campaign of alienation of children against their parent,” the source said. “It’s an incredibly sad reality, but it’s not surprising after years of one parent weaponising the children against the other one with no regard for the consequence,” the source said, as quoted by People.

Zahara had previously used the name “Zahara Marley Jolie” publicly. During her graduation from Spelman College in Atlanta in May, her name was announced without “Pitt”, and she had introduced herself by the same name while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023, as per the outlet.

(Source: ANI)