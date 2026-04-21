Aneet Padda mourns grandfather, vows to carry forward his legacy

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Mumbai: Actor Aneet Padda is grieving the loss of her grandfather and has shared an emotional tribute on social media, reflecting on the deep bond they shared. The actress, who made her debut with Saiyaara, expressed how her grandfather played a significant role in shaping her values and outlook on life.

In her heartfelt note, Aneet remembered him as a source of unconditional love, warmth, and strength. She wrote about how, even in his final days, he held on to love despite fading memories. The actor promised to honour his legacy by living with kindness and compassion, values he had instilled in her over the years.

She further shared that she would carry forward his stories, humour, and light, ensuring that his presence continues to live on through her actions and words. Calling him the “purest form of love” she had experienced, Aneet expressed that his teachings would guide her in becoming a better person.

Along with the note, she posted a touching photograph holding her grandfather’s hand during his final moments, capturing an intimate farewell.

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On the professional front, Aneet is preparing for her upcoming project Shakti Shalini, as she navigates this personal loss alongside her growing career in the film industry.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)