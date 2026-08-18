“And she’s off…”: Priyanka Chopra jets off to Warsaw

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Warsaw: Priyanka Chopra has shared a fresh travel update from Warsaw, posting a glimpse of Warsaw Chopin Airport on her Instagram Stories as her packed professional and personal schedule continues to take her across the globe.

The actor shared a snap of the exterior of the Polish capital’s airport, officially known as Lotnisko Chopina w Warszawie, with the caption, “And she’s off…”

She has not disclosed the purpose of her Warsaw visit, leaving details of the trip unconfirmed.

The latest update comes after Priyanka recently posted an Instagram photo dump reflecting on her recent travels and time with her family.

Captioned, “Last few weeks… been around the world and finally home for a minute,” the carousel featured personal moments with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie.

The photo dump also offered glimpses of Malti embracing Indian traditions. She was pictured wearing a colourful chaniya choli and eating idlis in her mother’s arms.

Another image showed Malti offering prayers in front of a home shrine and a portrait of her late grandfather, Ashok Chopra.

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Priyanka captioned the moment, “Jai jai bhagwanji.”

The collection also included relaxed family moments, including Nick Jonas by a swimming pool and Priyanka posing outdoors in a black lace outfit. Fans also noticed the actor wearing her traditional mangalsutra as a wrist bracelet while holding Malti.

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

She plays Mandakini, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release in April 2027.

Priyanka is also set to star alongside Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in ‘Bluefly’, a sci-fi action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal and written by David Frigerio and William Eubank.

(Source: ANI)